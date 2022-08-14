The first picture I am sharing is a real classic, having been taken in 1897, and then appearing in the Western World in 1938 and again in 1951.
The caption under the picture the last time it was printed reads: "What was Bandon like before the fire?
"This question has been asked so many times, especially by some of the many new people who are establishing residence here, that Western World has decided to publish an old-time picture now and then and give such information as is available.
"The above picture was taken in May 1897. The cameraman must have stood part way up Tupper Rock (second picture), pretty close to where the Franklin Auto Court is now located. The view is toward town." The only thing that remains of Franklin Auto Court is the home that was surrounded by smaller cottages, just west of what is now the gaping hole left by the mining of Tupper Rock to build the jetties.
"On the left in the foreground is Tupper Rock, which at that time stood some 60 or more feet perpendicularly above ground.
"There was a stairway leading to the top where a bandstand had been built and the city 'brass band' gave Sunday afternoon concerts.
"The rock is believed of glacial origin and is much harder than any other rock in this section. The federal government took over the rock and established a quarry, using the rock in local jetty construction.
"Today (1951) instead of rising 60 to 80 feet above the surface, it is a hole in the ground of equal distance."
When you look into the hole today (2022) you will see Pacific View Assisted Living Center.
"The roadway in the foreground is now part of Ocean Drive.
"The large building to the right is the Ocean House, one of the very first hotels in Bandon. It was a popular stopping place in its day. It was destroyed by fire a few years after this picture was taken."
The third picture I am sharing shows the Safeway store during a World War II parade along Second Street. Safeway first came to Bandon when the organization bought the Dunham stores in Coos and Curry counties in August of 1935. They operated here in the Garoutte building (on First Street) until the fire of 1936, when they were burned out. Immediately they had a temporary building erected on property adjacent to the Harrison Garage where they operated until April of 1939 when their lease on the ground terminated.
While they were out of business temporarily, they negotiated for a new location, taking a 10-year lease on ground owned by Mrs. E.A. Hartman of Estacada (who had owned the Hartman Theatre here for many years).
"The land was at the corner of Delaware Avenue and Second Street, which is the corner east of the New Bandon Theatre (the large building at left). The lot was recently vacated by the removal of the Electric Shoe Rebuilders shop and the Legion Hall," said the July, 20, 1939, article in Western World.
In a later article, announcing the opening of the new store, it was reported that K.I. Franklin was awarded the contract for the construction of the new building, which was to be of frame construction 35x80 feet, with large plate glass display windows and two large skylights.
Franklin is the one who built the Franklin Auto Court mentioned in the first segment, and he also served as mayor of Bandon in 1939 and the early '40s.
"Safeway has been interested in Bandon from a buying as well as a selling standpoint. During recent years it has bought the cheese and butter output of the local creamery and the entire cranberry crop of the Coos Cranberry Cooperative."
Safeway operated in Bandon until the mid-'40s when they moved out of the community and sold the building to McNair Hardware, at that time one of Bandon's oldest businesses, being founded in 1899 by Archibald McNair.
The frame building was destroyed by fire during a burglary attempt in 1975 and was later replaced by a concrete building, which is the nucleus for the Bandon Brewing Co./Bandon Vision Center building which now sits on the property.
In the picture, Ben's Shoe Repair is west of the Safeway building, owned by Ben Lessard, who ended up in an Ohio Mental Hospital in the 1950s. His wife was killed in a car crash in December of 1957 enroute to visit him in the hospital.
The larger building just west of the shoe shop is Sadye's Fountain (now the home of Alloro Wine Bar). Between that and the theater was the liquor store operated by Reta Gartin and her sister Alda Mars, and Tuttle's Fountain. In the back on the waterfront at First and Chicago is Bandon Seafood, owned by George and Nella Dow. Today that is the site of the Port building leased by The Loft.
---------------------------------
What a great weekend. Not only did I celebrate my 83rd birthday, but on Friday night I attended my 65th class reunion and on Saturday, I spent the afternoon at the all-school reunion connecting with people, many of whom I had not seen in years.
Since ours was the oldest class observing a reunion, I will share with you those who attended, which included Merrilie Hultin Jewell of Arizona, Dian Newman Bowerman of Utah, and closer to home, Mike Jesperson, John Sweet, LaDonna Holman Hinerman and her husband Don, Bobby Asay and his wife Sally, Larry Wold, Wayne Campbell, Larry Cox, Art Fish, of course me, and Jerome Johnson and his wife Danielle, who hosted the event in the backyard of their beautiful home. On Saturday, classmate Barbara Hurst Siewell joined us at the all-school reunion. In the last several months, we've lost two classmates, Mary Bowman Cullen and Larry Sabin (whose memorial will be Aug. 20 at the community center).
I do not have the list of those who attended the all-school event, but I know it was over 150 who signed in. Several of the older grads that I saw were Jim Gant and Tom Gant, both Class of 1948; Karen Bowman (with her sister Kristy), Class of 1954; and Don Campbell and Gary Scorby, Class of 1955. It is quite possible that I didn't see (or know) everyone who was there, so I may have missed someone.
The reunion was organized by the Bandon History Museum and sponsored by the Gant family of Bandon Rain.
(Monday morning Randy Texley texted me to say that Bob Dahl, who attended the all-school reunion, is in the hospital with COVID. People who may have been close to him Saturday need to be aware that they could have been exposed).
-------------------------------
A Bandon woman, Holly Sylvester, who is married to teacher Jim Sylvester and is a mainstay in their band, had a frightening experience in Kent, Wash., recently where she had gone to attend a week-long class.
According to a Facebook post, "Holly came home to her hotel after her class. She went out to the balcony that overlooks the parking lot just in time to see a man roll out from under our Honda CRV with a car part about the size of a couple of loaves of bread. 'Hey, You put that down?' She yelled at the thief. 'Sorry,' he said as he loped away. Holly responded, 'You most certainly are NOT sorry!' Of course, Holly took off after the man with our car part on foot. I guess he was a pretty fast runner, even with the big car part in hand (it turned out to be a catalytic converter), and she was having a hard time staying with him. As he got further and further away from her, she saw him duck left. In a minute he emerged with no car part in hand. She looked where he had gone, and sure enough, found the part wrapped in a coat on the ground. She grabbed the part and was heading back to the Hotel, wherein the guy grabs the part away from her and says, 'Let me help you with that.' Again he takes off, Holly in pursuit. "I'm calling the police!' she says, and does. Another lady was also videoing the whole episode on her cell phone. The Catalytic Converter must have been heavy because he drops it after some distance and again hides it and take off. Holly again finds the concealed converter."
The police show up a while later and tell her there's a lot of copper and metals in the thing, probably worth $600 on the street. It apparently took some time, maybe hours, to saw it from beneath her car. She was expected to be able to drive home without it. So far they hadn't caught the guy.
Jim expressed a sigh of relief that she was Okay, but was a bit worried about what could have happened to her. The majority of Facebook posts were overwhelmingly in support of her courage.
---------------------------------
After I posted the Bandon police report in my column last week, one which included an assault on Second Street, but with no information, I received a message from Brenda Wilson who rents the house where it took place, although she was not there at the time it occurred.
"Let me tell you how major this really is. The person/persons entered the house at about 2:30 a.m.. One of them had a sawed off shot gun. He demanded money. He hit a friend in the face with the gun and broke his nose. They walked away with over $3,000 in cash, a wallet with cards, many car keys, all of my friend's diabetic supplies and prescriptions. This is not a simple assault. It's a home invasion. Kind of hard to feel safe in my home. The icing on the cake is the man that got his nose broken and knocked to the ground is disabled," she said.
I hope to have more information about this for next week's column. I also urge people to support the city's ballot measure, which will bring the Transient Occupancy Tax up to what other coastal cities charge (with 30 percent going into the general fund which primarily funds the police department) and also to vote yes on the county's measure on the November ballot which will guarantee the opening of more jail beds. I don't have to tell you how serious the issue of crime is becoming in Coos County!
---------------------------------
The July rainfall was scant, with only four-tenths of an inch of rain recorded. The lowest amount for the same month in the last 17 years was .01 inches in 2018. The only time during those years that there was over an inch of rain in July was 2007 (1.05) and 2016 (1.12).
