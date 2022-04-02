The first picture I am sharing appeared in the June 7, 1951, Western World, as part of the editor's efforts to revive history. The picture was titled: "Remember? -- Tupper Rock, Ocean House, 1897."
At the end of the caption, I will update some of the information because even the "new" version is 71 years old.
"What was Bandon like before the fire?
"This question has been asked so many times, especially by some of the many new people who are establishing residence here, that Western World has decided to publish an old-time picture now and then and give such information as is available. "The above picture was taken in May 1897 according to inscription on the photograph. The cameraman must have stood part way up Tupper Rock, pretty close to where the Franklin Auto Court is now located. The view is toward town.
"On the left in the foreground is Tupper Rock, which at that time stood some 60 or more feet perpendicularly above ground.
"There was a stairway leading to the top (second picture) where a bandstand had been built and the city 'brass band' gave Sunday afternoon concerts.
"The rock is believed of glacial origin and is much harder than any other rock in this section The federal government took over the rock and established a quarry, using the rock in local jetty construction.
"Today, instead of rising 60 to 80 feet above the surface, it is a hole in the ground of equal distance.
"The roadway in the foreground is now part of Ocean Drive.
"The large building to the right is the Ocean House, one of the very first hotels in Bandon. It was a popular stopping place in its day. It was destroyed by fire a few years after this picture was taken."
Reference in the caption is made to Franklin Auto Court, which was built soon after the Fire by Mayor K.I. Franklin. The smaller cottages are gone, but the larger house still stands, and can be seen just west of the gaping hole along Ocean Drive (Seventh Street) which is all that remains of Tupper Rock. Pacific View is built on what remained of Tupper Rock after excavation for the jetties.
I discovered that the same photo was used again in Western World in April of 1959.
That caption explained that "The Ocean House at Bandon Beach was the popular hostelry three-quarters of a century ago. Travelers going north and south, by river boats and horse-stages or on horseback, found this a convenient stopping place."
The third picture I am sharing was taken around 1919 and was looking east, with the Ellingsen building being about where the Arcade Tavern is today. But it's the Minute Cafe, just west of there that I will be talking about today.
It wasn't until after the Fire that the Minute relocated to Second Street, where it remains today.
An item in the July 1929 special section, put out by Western World, talks about the Minute.
"Bandon is well known for its hospitality, its sea shore, its hotel and restaurant accommodations, and one of the very favored eating places of the city, popular with local and transient trade alike is what is known as the "Minute Cafe" and here you get all that the name implies, up-to-the-minute service.
"This restaurant, one of the best on the west coast, is owned and operated by J.W. Cattron and Mrs. Cattron, who both give their personal attention to the work and service. Both are experienced caterers of many years experience.
"Previous to locating here they were engaged in a like business in Eugene. The restaurant is particularly noted for its preparation of chicken in any desired style. These chickens are from their own poultry farm near Bandon. Chicken dinners and short orders are served. Six employees are kept busy serving the trade. "
Many years later, it was owned and operated by N.L. Dickey and his wife, Myrtle Pollock Dickey. In more recent years, it has been owned by Pat Taylor and her family, but the restaurant has been closed for some months. Today the updated property, which also includes the adjacent parking lot (former home of M&L Grocery), is for sale for $1.2 million dollars.
* * *
I was sorry to learn that long-time Bandon resident Barbara Dodrill had died March 23 in the Portland area where she had moved recently to be near her daughter, Nona Scott. Barbara was 94 and was much loved by all who knew her. She meant so much to so many people in our community, and had touched so many lives as evidenced by the people who posted memories of her on Facebook.
Immediate survivors include her daughter Nona and son Walt, and their extended families.
Initial plans were to have her funeral at the First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, April 23, but I don't think they have decided on a time, and when I learn it, I will let people know.
* * *
Coos County has the highest rate of child abuse in the state. When you stop and think about what that means in terms of horrific abuse, sadness and hopelessness for children in our county, we need to ask "what can we do to help?"
A terrible incident of apparent domestic violence occurred in the Coos Bay area last week resulting in the death of man who was struck by a vehicle in a Coos Bay parking lot, leaving a woman facing very serious charges.
I saw a reference on Facebook to children in the family? My heart goes out to all involved.
Rural counties like ours have been particularly hard hit by Oregon's lax drug laws, where treatment is scarce, resources are few and jail beds are often full.
I personally want to thank Bandon's Mary Carol Roberson and all those involved in the Kids' HOPE Center, the child advocacy enter for Coos County, for their tireless efforts to make a difference.
April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month.
KHC is once again sponsoring the pinwheel fundraiser and are seeking individual or business sponsors. For more information or to order pinwheels, people can call Sara Bright at 541-269-4196 or mail a check to Kids' HOPE Center, 1925 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Even if you don't want the pinwheels, please just drop them a check as I did.
* * *
Talking about the Coos County Jail .... I learned this week that while the county actually has the money budgeted to open a second 49-bed pod, they cannot find the staff to keep it open. As I have mentioned in the past, Coos County has a 250-bed jail, and Sheriff Craig Zanni told me he isn't even sure that all 250 beds were ever open. But for way too long only one pod has been open, which has resulted in people who should be in jail, especially repeat property crime offenders, to simply be cited and released.
Something needs to change ... and soon!
* * *
I have not talked to the police about this, but it was posted on Next Door last week that someone had been stealing gasoline and RV batteries from the Bandon Heights area of northeast Bandon. Regardless, it does not hurt to be aware and take necessary precautions.
* * *
You have probably heard about the tragic accident that occurred March 22 at the intersection of Whiskey Run Lane and Seven Devils Road which resulted in the death of a Seven Devils man, Michael Rogers, 65. The police report said a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Evan Melton of Myrtle Point, ran a stop sign and collided with Rogers' vehicle. It required the Jaws of Life to free him from the vehicle. He was then taken to Bay Area Hospital, where he later died.
Melton was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. Neither he nor his passenger were injured.
Mr. Rogers' wife, Donna, retired several years ago as a long-time caregiver/aide at Pacific View, according to my friend Joan Goodbrod, who said Donna lovingly cared for both her and Pete when they lived there.
* * *
Family and friends gathered at the port dock Friday afternoon to remember Fred Carleton, our long-time city attorney, who died suddenly a year ago of a heart attack at the age of 70. A group of friends, spearheaded by the port and Lori Osborne, raised the money to have a beautiful sculpture carved in his memory. Those of us who contributed had our names engraved on a plaque alongside the sculpture.
Among the family members attending were his brother and sister-in-law from Portland, his sister and brother-in-law from the Seattle area, and his son, John and family from Bandon.
I learned that the same evening, his sister's husband suffered an heart attack and was taken to Southern Coos Hospital where he was stabilized and sent to Bay Area Hospital.
* * *
Recently, Umpqua Bank manager Sara Kimball posted that they are seeing a surge of counterfeit $20 bills coming through business deposits at the bank. "These are not movie money, but are clearly counterfeit. Please be on the lookout," said Kimball. If people need some resources for training staff, she suggested they go to USCurrency.gov.
* * *
After a lengthy hearing on food carts at the Planning Commission Thursday night, they voted unanimously to continue the hearing for the next meeting for deliberations only, with no new testimony allowed. If you want to watch the hearing live, go to the City of Bandon's Facebook page.
