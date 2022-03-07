The first picture I am sharing is of City Park, taken long before the Bandon Fire. The story titled "City of Bandon Provides Beautiful Tourist Park" appeared in a special section of Western World in March of 1925.
"The problem of a suitable camp-ground was very easily solved at Bandon. The city owns a park between the residence part of the town and the beach. The land is mostly high and well drained, covered with pines and carpeted with needles and lacking only water and light to make an ideal site for camping.
"Under the direction of the park committee of the city council these necessities were supplied, a band stand and office for the park keeper added and the place was ready.
"A clean-up day was staged by the people of the city, resulting in the removal of the underbrush and trash and the construction of roads that would permit cars to leave the main trails in safety. Camp ovens were built and a wood supply added for the convenience and accommodation of tourists.
"There are telephones available and the merchants of the city maintain a delivery service to the park. It is only a few blocks to the beach and not much farther to the city.
"The seeker after pleasure who comes to the city-by-the-sea can choose his temporary home from an infinite variety of sites. He can pitch his tent near the center of activity where the streams of traffic almost never stop or he can retire to some secluded spot where none will intrude on his privacy.
"He can lead the life of a minstrel or a troubadour or he can be a hermit in a cloistered cell in the woods where his meditations none will disturb.
"But always there will be the roar of the surf in his ears, the muffled protest of the whistling buoy or the weird note of the foghorn warning ships from the rocky shore or telling them where safety lies. He will stay longer than expected and when he leaves he will carry with him the memory of beauty and magnificence ... a haunting melody shot with tenderness and regret -- a voiceless complaint that ever one should have to leave the rock-strewn splendor of the beach at Bandon-by-the-Sea."
The second picture, taken in June of 1977, is of the old Coast Guard station before it was taken over by the Port of Bandon and beautifully restored.
It was in 1951 that the future of the Coast Guard station was still in doubt, but several ideas were being considered as the CG was being disestablished locally.
Community members had sent letters to the U.S. Treasury in an effort to find out what might happen to the building.
Three separate purposes had been suggested.
"At first it was considered that the building would make a good hospital. Later it was reported that the state hospital board would not sanction any new hospital project unless the building is fireproof, which would forestall effort in that direction.
"The next suggestion was that the post office department take it over for a local post office and federal office building. This, too, has its limitations and it is doubtful that the post office department would consider such a move.
"The most feasible of the three is to have the building turned over to the City of Bandon for a city hall. Information is now being sought on the latter thought and something definite may be forthcoming at an early date."
As we know, none of those suggestions came to be as the building eventually was taken over by the Port of Bandon, who stills owns it today.
The third picture, taken in 1915 in downtown Bandon, features a mobile cart that sold roasted peanuts. At left is George Erdman's City Meat Market.
* * *
I was upset to learn that someone had scratched some racist graffiti into a public table in a shelter at City Park. I appreciate the woman who sent me photos, which I immediately shared with city staff, who removed the table.
It is sad when people have nothing better to do than deface public property and in such a despicable way, using the "N" word.
* * *
The deadline to submit a letter of intent to the school district office at 455 9th Street SW for an open seat on the Bandon School Board is Friday, March 4, at 4 p.m. The mid-term vacancy was created with the resignation of Brianna Quattrocchi.
The appointment will be made at the March 14 school board meeting.
* * *
By now locals have probably seen the "sale pending" sign on the gravel lot across from the Port marketplace, owned by Fred Gernandt and Kirk Day. The property had been listed for $1.9 million.
I contacted Gernandt, who had mentioned earlier that a group associated with Hilton was thinking about building a hotel on the site. He said the property is being purchased by a development group, who have a number of options. "They are working on the best fit for their portfolio. Kirk and I had been in discussions about what to do with this land and we feel this is the best solution," Gernandt said.
I also asked about his plans for the Leuthold property on Riverside Drive, as he earlier announced plans for a high-end housing development. There has already been one archaeology report, and Gernandt said the archeologist that did the first report questimated that the second report could cost $165,000. The first plan had 13 homes on it, so that makes it $16,600 per homesite plus about the same for Systems Development Charges ($13,750 per home), plus $450,000 for the excavation estimates. There is a million dollars to be invested without land cost or home building costs. So I am being cautious and frugal," Gernandt said.
* * *
I learned recently that Dr. Douglas Crane, who is vice chairman of the medical staff at Southern Coos Hospital, had expanded his services, and is opening another clinic in Coquille. I understood that he had purchased a former bank building in Coquille, which I believe is the building across from Farr's Hardware. Dr. Crane called me and said that while he is opening a clinic in Coquille, he will continue to operate his clinic in Bandon, and if patients from either clinic need to be hospitalized, he will utilize Southern Coos Hospital, which is good news for Bandon.
* * *
After learning that there are going to be changes at the Port of Bandon's marketplace building, I turned to project manager Josh Adamson for details.
He said the administration decided to revert back to the original allowance of the Conditional Use permit, which allowed for the "Fish and Farmers" market by changing the operation hours to 11 to 3 p.m. on Fridays and 10 to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. The season will run from April 1 to Nov. 5 with an optional Christmas bazaar weekend in December.
The number of vendors to be allowed was reduced by almost half, said Adamson, and a parking plan was detailed in the handbook to alleviate the parking constraints that have surrounded the old town area with tourism and the closing of the adjacent gravel lot.
Details are available on the port website at www.portofbandon.com.
I also learned that long-time market managers John and Peggi Towne, who have been the heart and soul of the market, will apparently no longer be associated. Adamson will supervise the market on Fridays and the RARE intern working for the Greater Bandon Association will supervise on Saturdays, according to GBA Executive Director Harv Schubothe.
* * *
April is Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. MaryCarol Roberson of Bandon says that The City of Bandon, along with its police department, school district, Rotary Club and the First Presbyterian Church are collaborating with Bay Area Hospital's Kids' HOPE Center for this important prevention and awareness effort.
Kids' HOPE Center is the child advocacy center for Coos County who serve children who have been victims of abuse. Coos County has the highest rate of child abuse in the state, said Roberson
KHC is once again sponsoring the pinwheel fundraiser and are seeking individual or business sponsors. For more information or to order pinwheels, people can call Sara Bright at 541-269-4196 or by mailing a check to Kids' HOPE Center, 1925 Thompson Road, Coos Bay, OR 97420.
Make sure to let Sara know that you are from Bandon, and one of our community partners will deliver the signs and put them up for you. We prefer your orders are in by March 20 so we can get them up by April 1, said Roberson. A $25 sponsorship will be good for 12 pinwheels and a prevention sign. A $50 sponsorship will pay for 25 pinwheels and a prevention sign.
* * *
I received information last week from Christine Roberts, president of Coastal Harvest, who said she is retiring, and that their thrift store will be closing by Sept. 1.
"The thrift store started out as a fundraiser to create revenue to purchase food to distribute to those in need in the Bandon area," said Roberts. "That goal was reached within the first year.
"During the past three years, the thrift store has been fortunate to offer funds to the Lions club, Harbor Lights Middle School's lunch program, and Pacific High School's senor project. Many coats were donated in two years. When the pandemic hit, two plant sales provided veggie starts to the community when plants were difficult to find. Effective March 1, the only donations accepted will be food and McKay's receipts. Monetary donations should be sent to PO Box 1122. The thrift store will be closed March 23 to May 4, reopening May 6 at 10 a.m., before finally closing around Sept. 1. The food pantry will remain open, providing boxes on the first third Wednesdays from 9 to 11 a.m. Coastal Harvest would like to thank Bandon for their wonderful donations and patronage. Without you the thrift store would not have happened," said Roberts.
* * *
I have learned that Bandon man, Rodney D. Taylor, has officially filed for Position No. 3 for Coos County Commissioner, the seat now held by Melissa Cribbins, who also filed for re-election, as did Chase Carlson of Coquille. At the November election, Taylor was elected to the Bandon Port Commission and the Coos County Area Transit Board of Directors.
In other election news, long-time Sheriff Craig Zanni announced last week that he would not seek re-election. Running for the seat are Captain Gabe Fabrizio and Mike Kinnaird.
