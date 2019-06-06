REEDSPORT — Coastal Douglas Arts and Business Alliance will hold an opening reception for their annual “Reedsport Then & Now” Artist Challenge 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 14 at Mindpower Gallery. This year’s theme was chosen to celebrate Reedsport’s 100th Anniversary.
Registration for bringing in Reedsport Then & Now artwork is 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11.
The gallery at 417 Fir Ave. is right on the way to or from the 20th annual Oregon Divisional Chainsaw Carving Championships. The public is invited to stop and vote for their favorite piece of Reedsport Then & Now art — People’s Choice Award, Mayor’s Choice Award and Judge’s Choice Award.
The Art Walk, Show & Sale will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 15 in Old Town Reedsport. Artists and crafters will be on the sidewalk with booths filled with items for sale. There is still time to sign up for a booth space, contact the gallery at 541-271-2485 or by emailing mindpowergallery@gmail.com.