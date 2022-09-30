Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the community to a Reception on Saturday, Oct 1, from 2-4 p.m.., for the opening of “Color, Bright and Bold,” a community show with original artworks by participating artists. The show’s judge, Jim Davenport, will be announcing the prizes and awards.
“Surface Explorations,” an exhibition of beautiful, fused glass artworks will also be exhibited by October’s Featured Artist, Anne Sobbota. Visitors can meet and greet the artist from 12-1:00. Artworks by gallery members will also be on display throughout the gallery. We’ll be serving wine as well as homemade baked goods during the event.
The monthly Art Drawing celebrating our 10th Year Anniversary will also take place. September’s art pieces are a beautiful Art Gourd, “10 Tall Lotus,” donated by Sunny Kudo, and a lovely Fused Glass Jellyfish by Susan Tree. The drawing for October will be paintings by Ava Richey and Sandy Schroeder. The winners of these art pieces will be drawn at November’s reception to those who have submitted their name and phone number. These pieces will be on display starting October 1st. This Art Drawing is a “Thank You” to the community for the wonderful support given to the gallery over the past ten years and will be held each month throughout the year.
The gallery is open 10 a,m, to 5 p.m. daily.
