On display

“Surface Explorations,” fused glass artworks by Anne Sobbota. 

 Contributed photos

Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the community to a Reception on Saturday, Oct 1, from 2-4 p.m.., for the opening of “Color, Bright and Bold,” a community show with original artworks by participating artists. The show’s judge, Jim Davenport, will be announcing the prizes and awards.

“Surface Explorations,” an exhibition of beautiful, fused glass artworks will also be exhibited by October’s Featured Artist, Anne Sobbota. Visitors can meet and greet the artist from 12-1:00. Artworks by gallery members will also be on display throughout the gallery. We’ll be serving wine as well as homemade baked goods during the event.

