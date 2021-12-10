Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites you to attend a reception on Saturday, December 11, from 2-4 p.m. to view the creations of Featured Member Artist Sunny Kudo who does amazing gourd work and painted wood panels. Kudo will be present to discuss her artistry with all those interested.
The gallery is pleased to announce the winner of The People’s Choice Award for the recent community show, “Crazy 4 Color,” William Storm. Storm will be a featured artist during the 2022 season of exhibits.
Peruse the holiday art and gifts tables with a variety of items $40 and under and enjoy the company of the gallery’s various member artists throughout the day. Guests may also partake of grab and go snacks and complimentary wine.
Please note that winter hours are in effect and the gallery hours are now 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily, but closed for Christmas and New Year’s Day.
If you can’t make the reception, check out their website at www.artbytheseagallery.com for the latest gallery happenings or catch us them Facebook and Instagram.
Masks are currently required for entry to the gallery per Oregon State mandate.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In