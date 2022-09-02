Reception

Artist William Storm will have a reception in his honor at the Art by the Sea Gallery.

Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is hosting a reception Saturday Sept. 3, from 2-4 p.m. for William Storm. Storm won the People’s Choice Award for the 2021 Community Show “Crazy 4 Color.” The community is invited to meet and greet the artist while enjoying some wine and yummy snacks. The member’s show “Sand, Sea & Sun” will continue. 

August’s Monthly Art Drawing will be a Hand Woven Chenille Scarf by Barbara Lebiedzik and a Myrtlewood cutting board by Stephen Yates. The winners of these pieces will be drawn at September’s Reception.   

