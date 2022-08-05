Sandra Heinzmann

A reception for Sandra Heinzmann will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Art by the Sea Gallery. 

 Contributed photos

Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is hosting a reception for Featured Artist Sandra Heinzmann on Saturday, August 6, from 2-4 p.m. Her show, “Whimsy,” features colorfully vibrant, hand painted pottery. Meet and greet the artist while enjoying some wine and delicious snacks. 

The Member’s Show, “Sand, Sea & Sun” will continue along with various artworks throughout the gallery. 

