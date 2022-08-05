Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is hosting a reception for Featured Artist Sandra Heinzmann on Saturday, August 6, from 2-4 p.m. Her show, “Whimsy,” features colorfully vibrant, hand painted pottery. Meet and greet the artist while enjoying some wine and delicious snacks.
The Member’s Show, “Sand, Sea & Sun” will continue along with various artworks throughout the gallery.
The winners from July’s art drawing will be pottery donated by Jean Ochsner and Valorie Meeuwsen.
The winners of these art pieces will be drawn at August’s reception to those who have submitted their name and phone number since July 9th.
August’s donated pieces are a hand woven, Chenille scarf by Barbara Lebiedzik, and a Myrtlewood cutting board by Stephen Yates. The winners of these pieces will be drawn at September’s reception.
This Art Drawing is a “Thank You” to the community for the wonderful support they’ve given the gallery over the past 10 years, and it will be held each month throughout the year.
Gallery hours are 10-5 p.m. daily.
Check the website at artbytheseagallery.com for the latest gallery happenings or catch them on Facebook and Instagram.
Art by the Sea Gallery is located at 145 Fillmore Ave, Old Town Bandon.
