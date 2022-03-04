Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invite the community to attend the opening of “Floral Dreams,” showing new works by members, and the photography of Featured Artist Annetta Adams, winner of the Peoples’ Choice Award in 2021 at the reception being held on Saturday, March 5, from 2-4 p.m.
Other works of various themes and mediums will also be on display throughout the gallery, and visitors may take ‘grab n’ go’ snacks, wine, and water during the event.
The second “10 Year Anniversary” Art Raffle will also take place at the reception and features the works of Kathleen Morey Bailey and Susan Tree. These art pieces will be raffled off to those who have submitted either their business card or a card with their name and phone number on it. The art raffle for April will be the art work by Muriel Scheidt and the photography of Earl Robicheaux. The pieces will be on display for the month of March.
This raffle is a “thank you” to the community for the wonderful support they’ve given the gallery and artists over the past 10 years and will be held each month throughout the year in celebration.
Please note that the gallery winter hours are in effect until April 1. The gallery is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. daily seven days a week.
Check out their website at www.artbytheseagallery.com for the latest gallery happenings or catch us on Facebook and Instagram.
Masks are currently required for entry to the gallery per Oregon State mandate.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
