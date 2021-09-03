Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the community to attend a reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, September 4, to view the works of Featured Artist Tonya Tison, painter, who was the winner of the Peoples’ Choice Award for the Miniature and Small Works show last year. Tison will be available to discuss her art during the reception.
The members’ themed show, “Textures,” continues and displays a variety of interpretations on the theme. Also, fused glass art will be on display by the newest member Susan Tree.
The community is invited to come enjoy the art as well as the company of the gallery’s various member artists throughout the day. Guests may also partake of our ‘grab & go’ snacks.
Masks are currently required for entry to the gallery per Oregon State mandates.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
