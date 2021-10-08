Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the community to attend a reception on Saturday, October 9, from 2-4 p.m. to view the works of Featured Artist Janice Horne, and show, “It’s all Relative,” which is comprised of her assemblage functional clock art. Horne will be available during the reception to discuss her work.
The Community Show, “Crazy 4 Color” (a non-member exhibit), will also be a feast for the eyes. Judge Sharon Leahy’s comments regarding the art works will be displayed along with the awards for the show.
Musician Robin O’Neill will be playing her harp or guitar for everyone’s enjoyment.
Come enjoy the art as well as the company of the gallery’s various member artists throughout the day. Guests may also partake in ‘grab & go’ snacks and complimentary wine. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. daily until November 1st.
If you can’t make the reception, check out the website www.artbytheseagallery.com for the latest gallery happenings or look on Facebook or Instagram.
Masks are currently required for entry to the gallery per Oregon State mandate.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
