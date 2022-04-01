Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio winner of the People’s Choice Award for the recent photography exhibit, “Eye & the Lens” is Sally Weymouth. Sally submitted two photos for the show, one a stunning shot of Multnomah Falls, and the other of a surfer in the waves. Weymouth will become a Featured Artist in 2023 as a result of this award.
Join us for our April reception on Saturday, April 2, from 2-4 p.m. to view new and continuing works by gallery artists, and the second month of the “Floral Dreams” exhibit. Drop by the “grab n’ go” snack table for goodies, wine or water during the event.
The gallery's third “10 Year Anniversary” Art Raffle will also take place at the reception and features the works of Muriel Scheidt and Earl Robicheaux. Muriel has done an oil mountain scape, and Earl has a beautiful photo of the Bandon coastline. These art pieces will be raffled off to those who have submitted either their business card or a card with their name and phone number on it right up to the time of the raffle.
This raffle is a “thank you” to the community for the wonderful support they’ve given the gallery and artists over the past 10 years and will be held each month throughout the year in celebration.
Please note the gallery summer hours of 10 a.m.-5p.m. will be in effect as of April 1.
Check out their website at www.artbytheseagallery.com for the latest gallery happenings or catch us on Facebook and Instagram.
Masks are preferred but no longer mandatory.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
