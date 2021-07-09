Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the community to attend an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 10, to view the photography of Featured Artist Matte Hanna. The gallery members’ “Summer Melodies” show continues through July and members are always introducing new pieces to admire throughout the gallery.
You may also meet the newest gallery member, Sandra Heinzmann, ceramicist. She will be exhibiting her works for the first time at the gallery. Heinzmann is a new member of the greater Bandon community having recently moved from Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Peoples’ Choice winner for the recent “Miniature & Smalls Exhibit” is Carol Howald from Myrtle Point. Howald will be exhibiting as Featured Artist in 2022. All three of her works in the exhibit sold.
The “Celebrating Collage” show is continuing until the end of July and still has some great post card collage art available for $5 each. All proceeds will go to the Harbor Lights Elementary art program in support of our local childrens’ art endeavors.
Come enjoy the art as well as the company of the gallery’s various artists throughout the day. Guests may also partake in ‘grab & go’ snacks.
The mask mandate in Oregon lifted June 30, so they will not be required for entry into the gallery, and there are no limitations as to visitor numbers.
Gallery happenings can always be found on their website, especially new “Call to Artists” announcements and entry forms at www.artbytheseagallery.com or Facebook for the latest art news. And, watch for videos of gallery works on Instagram and the website. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
