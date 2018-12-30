BANDON — Want to learn to paint, draw, build a journal? Looking for something to do and make new friends? Art by the Sea Gallery in Bandon has some options starting Jan. 10.
Thursday, Jan. 10 – Three Great Things for Acrylics with Jean Stephenson. While painting from a still life setup, participants can explore the alchemy when using three values and a limited pallet. Those attending can make magic happen from 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Cost is $35 and all materials will be included. Class size is limited to 4-6 participants.
Tuesday, Jan. 15 – Doodle Art with Kathleen Morey Bailey. Learn how to draw and be free with colors. This class is for beginners. Class will be held 12:30-3:30 p.m. Cost is $25 and all materials will be included. Limited to 5 students.
Wednesday, Jan. 16 – Collage Group. There is no specific instruction. Just an opportunity to bring a project, materials and ideas to share. Collage group meets 1-3 p.m. Fee to play, $5.
Friday, Jan. 18 – Journal with Brown Paper Bags by Deborah Fisher. Students are invited to bring paints, stamps, and/or collage materials - whatever they want to use - and scissors, a cutting mat and a ruler. Space is limited to 3-6 participants. Class runs from 12:30-4 p.m., cost is $38.
Art by the Sea Gallery is located at 145 Fillmore Ave. SE, in Old Town Bandon. Register and find out about a possible materials list by calling 541-347-5355.