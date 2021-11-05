Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the community to attend a reception Saturday, November 6,from 2-4 p.m. to view works by members pertaining to the theme of “Water.”
Come enjoy the art as well as the company of the gallery’s various member artists throughout the day. Guests may also partake in ‘grab & go’ snacks and complimentary wine.
The gallery’s Christmas Art tables will be on display as of November 11 where you can find many creative gifts for under $40.
Please note that winter hours will be in effect as of November 1 when the gallery hours will be 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The gallery will open late, at noon, on Saturday, November 13, in order to hold its annual planning meeting. They will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day.
If you can’t make the reception, check out our website at www.artbytheseagallery.com for the latest gallery happenings or catch us on Facebook and Instagram.
Masks are currently required for entry to the gallery per Oregon State mandate.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
