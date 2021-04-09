Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites the community to attend an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, to view the works of April Featured Artist Sandy Vilahu. Vilahu was the winner of the People’s Choice Award from the “Eye & the Lens” exhibit in 2020.
The members exhibit, “Flowers & Four Legged Friends” continues for the month along with other new works from various members.
The gallery recently announces the winner of The People’s Choice Award for the “Eye & the Lens” community exhibit held in February 2021 is Annetta Adams. Adams will be a featured artist at the gallery in 2022.
Guests are invited to come enjoy the art as well as the company of the gallery’s various artists throughout the day. Guests may also partake in ‘grab and go’ snacks.
“Call to Artists” have recently gone out for two upcoming exhibits at Art by the Sea Gallery, “Miniature & Small Works,” and “Celebrating Collage,” a postcard show. If you’re interested in participating in these community shows, stop by the gallery or check their website for information. The entries are due May 2-3.
Art by the Sea Gallery continues its commitment to following our state and CDC requirements and recommendations by having hand sanitizer available, cleansing all surfaces and requiring the wearing of masks by staff and visitors. Social distancing will be observed, and a maximum of nine people will be allowed in at this time.
Gallery happenings can always be found on their website, especially new “Call to Artists” announcements and entry forms at www.artbytheseagallery.com or Facebook for the latest art news. And, watch for our videos of gallery works on Instagram and our website.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
