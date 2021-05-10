Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio invites you to attend an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 8, to view three different exhibits along with many new works by members. The Community Miniature & Small Works Exhibit, Featured Artist exhibit with Eve Margo Withrow, and “Celebrating Collage,” a community art postcard fundraiser exhibit in honor of International Collage Day on May 8.
Victoria Tierney is the judge for the Miniature & Small Works Exhibit, and ribbons will be displayed next to the works chosen for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place awards along with honorable mentions. Tierney will speak to those present regarding her judging process and insights into the art works. All visitors are encouraged to select their favorite in the Miniature & Small Works Exhibit and cast a ballot for the “People’s Choice Award” as the winner will be a Featured Artist in 2022.
Eve Margo Withrow, featured artist, uses mixed water media and often layers with collage materials and will be available to discuss her works and art process to those interested. Withrow was the winner of the “People’s Choice Award” from the “Community Collage Exhibit” in 2020.
The post card collage art will be on sale for $5 each with all its proceeds going to the Harbor Lights Elementary art program in support of our local children’s art endeavors!
Come enjoy the art as well as the company of the gallery’s various artists throughout the day. Guests may also partake in ‘grab & go’ snacks.
Art by the Sea Gallery continues its commitment to following state and CDC requirements and recommendations by having hand sanitizer available, cleansing all surfaces and requiring the wearing of masks by staff and visitors to keep all healthy and safe. Social distancing will be observed, and a maximum of nine people will be allowed in at this time.
Gallery happenings can always be found on their website, especially new “Call to Artists” announcements and entry forms at www.artbytheseagallery.com or Facebook for the latest art news.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
