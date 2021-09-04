Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio recently presented a check of $200 to Principal Becky Armistead of Harbor Lights Middle School for the purchase of art supplies for their art program. The check was given to Armistead by gallery member Janice Horne, who instituted the fundraiser.
The gallery held a fundraiser last May in honor of International Collage Day and local artists donated 5x7 collaged postcards for sale at $5 a piece. It was a great success and fulfills one of the mandates of the gallery to support local arts programs in the community.
Currently, a “Call to Artists” is underway for the October Community Art Show, “Crazy for Color.” Pick up an application for the show at the gallery or visit the website at artbytheseagallery.com. Also, you can check out the latest gallery happenings via Facebook for Instagram. Gallery hours are 10am-5pm daily.
Masks are currently required for entry to the gallery per Oregon State mandates.
Art by the Sea Gallery and Studio is located at 145 Fillmore Ave., S.E., Old Town Bandon.
