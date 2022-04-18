Eleven Coquille chess players and one Bandon chess player competed in the Chess for Success State Tournament April 8 and 9 after qualifying at the Coos Curry Regional Chess Tournament. Each county had a regional tournament and only the winners of the county were invited to the state competition.
April 8 was the elementary and middle school team championships. Although Coquille did not place, they did give some strong games. The Coquille middle school team with Harlan Morse, Shaleena Crawford, Erik Thrash, Liam Haan, Grant Sizemore and alternate Austin Gallagher won two out of four rounds. The Coquille elementary school team with Noah Ish-Shalom, Ari Ish-Shalom, Christian Gallagher and Miles Jennings won 2.5 out of five rounds despite taking a loss on 5th board every round as they were one person short of a full team.
April 9 was the grade level individuals state competition, and Ari Ish-Shalom added yet another trophy to his collection. He had been undefeated as second board on the team during the team competition. He continued to play strongly in the K-4th grade individual competition losing only to the first place winner, 3rd grader Ryan Bledsoe. Ari has three more years to try and win that first place trophy.
Bandon's Sebastian Newby participated in the 7th grade individual championships and despite this being the second tournament he ever played in (the first was Coos Curry Regionals), he was able to win three out of five rounds
