BANDON — After playing a season of basketball with the Glendale boys, Traylyn Arana knew she could play college basketball with the girls. She is now headed to Chemeketa Community College to play basketball next season.
“It took me a while to actually believe in myself and my abilities that after I saw what I did with the boys I knew I could without a doubt. After that season I really started pursing that dream. Watching film on myself really boosted my confidence that I can play for the next level,” Arana wrote in a text.
In high school Arana played for Glendale, then North Valley before returning to Glendale for her junior season in which she played with the boys team. In her senior year she then played at Bandon and helped the Tigers make a deep-run in the state tournament that had the team finish in third place.
Head coach Jordan Sammons was happy to inherit Arana into the program. She played with Bandon in the summer before her junior year before joining the school team in her senior year. A natural scorer, she quickly found a place on the team.
“When Traylyn first showed up here you could obviously tell there was a lot of natural ability there. She has a lot of God-given talent that she has worked to develop, too,” said Sammons.
“You can have a bunch of talent but if you don’t work at it, it’s just going to sit there and wait for you to do something about it. She had worked at it her whole life to get to where she was.”
This past season Arana went on to finish on the first-team all-tournament team at the 2A State Tournament.
“The main thing about Traylyn is she’s a competitor,” said Jordan Sammons. “When the game is on the line, Traylyn is somebody that I want on my team and not against me because she’s going to do whatever it takes to win the game.”
Now as she finds ways to stay in shape and prepare for college basketball without access to a gym, Arana is excited about what comes next.
“It’s amazing that I actually get to pursue my dreams. I’m so grateful for everyone who’s helped me get this far and I hope to continue to make them proud. This means so much to me because this is what I’ve always dreamed of doing,” Arana said.
