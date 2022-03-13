April Flowers is just about everywhere at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. She can be seen cleaning and sanitizing patient rooms, sweeping floors, emptying the trash, cleaning windows, restrooms and out buildings and when there are surgeries, she cleans and sanitizes the operating room.
Flowers loves her job on the Environmental Services team and it shows. She’s been with SCHHC since 2018. She’s stands out cheerfully with her colorful attire and is always ready with a smile and a nod for everyone. That’s why Flowers was chosen as non-clinical Employee of the Month for January at SCHHC.
“April always shows up for work with a smile on her face,” stated her nomination. “She takes time and care with her job tasks and picks up extra tasks whenever asked as well as when short-staffed.
“Whenever there is a new teammate joining our EVS department, April takes the lead on training them. She is a wonderful role model for her teammates. She always gives 100% and she goes above and beyond with her dedication to her job and SCHHC.”
The best part of the job, according to April, is the people.
“We have really wonderful people who work here,” she said. “I really enjoy my job and my co-workers. Everyone is just great.”
She especially likes connecting with patients.
“I kind of get to know them a little bit when I’m cleaning their room,” Flowers said. “It lightens their day. It’s not like they can do a whole lot while they are recovering and a lot of them have really neat stories that they like to share. People have told me later that it really meant a lot (to have me listen to them).”
Flowers grew up in Lakeview and has lived in Port Orford for the past six years because her husband is from the area. She’s worked as a cashier, in motels and at the Bandon/Langlois KOA, among other jobs. She’s also been a caregiver for the state.
Her husband, Eli, is a logger and they are a blended family with her two children and his one. Hers are grown and no longer living at home but live in the area. Eli’s child is 17 and still lives at home.
In their spare time, the family enjoys hunting and fishing and being outdoors. In the summer, they like to garden and preserve their own fruits, vegetables and meats. Their property is located near Eli’s family and they all garden together and benefit from the fruits of their labors. Her mother-in-law taught her how to preserve.
“I think our area is the most beautiful,” Flowers said. “I’ve been quite a few places but there’s so many things you can do here.”
It was happenstance that Flowers married a man with the last name Flowers, but she fits right in. Her husband’s father and grandfather were both named Forrest and her mother-in-law is Mary.
“When I came along, it just came together,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In