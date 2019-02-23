COQUILLE — Quilters at the Coquille Valley Art Center are making plans for their 12th annual Quilt-A-Thon to be held 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 2,at the center located just east of Coquille at 10144 Highway 42.
The public is invited to attend this fun event and help make care quilts, which are donated to at-risk children and adults in Coos County. No sewing skills are needed. We have tasks for all levels of experience. Sewing machines are available or there will be space for those who wish to bring their own. All materials and supplies will be provided. New this year, a beginner’s lesson on how to make a quilt top taught by Linda Johnson.
The Coquille Valley Quilters meet every Wednesday Mornings from 9 a.m.-noon. For more information, call Mary at 541 396-4834 or Carol at 541 888-8633.