POWERS, Ore. – The 29th annual Powers Kids’ Fishing Derby, sponsored by numerous partners, will be held on Saturday, May 18th at the Powers County Park. The mission of the derby is to encourage interest in the outdoors and promote fishing as an outdoor activity for the whole family. The derby is for kids age 16 and under. Adults, children and county-wide organizations have participated in interactive educational booths each year at the derby. The educational hands-on activities are crucial to the success of the derby along with the generous donations of the local sponsors.
The derby is a family-oriented event and is completely free of charge, with approximately 200 participants attending annually. Kids 12-16 years of age will need to purchase a fishing license in advance to fish. Each kid that registers receives a derby packet. In addition to trying to land “The Big One”, young anglers can participate in a casting contest or learn how to fly fish from Coos Bay BLM employees.
“We are very excited to host this fun-filled family event in Powers at the County Park. It has become a treasured annual tradition for many children and their parents in Powers and the surrounding communities,” said Powers District Ranger Kathy Allen.