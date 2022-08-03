Chicken teriyaki and orange chicken might not be the first foods that come to mind when it comes to the fair, but Lee Marion said out of the four different food booths he owns, this booth is his most popular.
It is also the longest running.
Sign up for Full Access to all of the online content and E-Editions on the www.thewordlink.com website here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Monthly
|$15.00
|for 30 days
|Yearly
|$99.00
|for 365 days
Read all The World's news online FREE, for 30 days at no charge. After the trial period we’ll bill your credit card just $15 per month.
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
Sign up for delivery of The World Newspaper on Tuesdays and Fridays, and for Full Access to the www.theworldlink.com website and E-Editions here!
(The charge will appear as "Country Media Inc." on your credit card statement)
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month Auto Pay
|$24.00
|for 30 days
|13 Weeks
|$68.00
|for 91 days
|26 Weeks
|$112.00
|for 183 days
|52 Weeks
|$192.00
|for 365 days
This subscription will allow existing subscribers of The World to access all of our online content, including the E-Editions area.
NOTE: To claim your access to the site, you will need to enter the Last Name and First Name that is tied to your subscription in this format: SMITH, JOHN
If you need help with exactly how your specific name needs be entered, please email us at admin@countrymedia.net or call us at 1-541 266 6047.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Your last FREE article. SUBSCRIBE to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! Please support our site. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Chicken teriyaki and orange chicken might not be the first foods that come to mind when it comes to the fair, but Lee Marion said out of the four different food booths he owns, this booth is his most popular.
It is also the longest running.
“The teriyaki and orange chicken booth has been around for 40 years,” he said.
Marion is a second-generation fair food vendor, and the Coos County Fair is always on his list of places to be. He said his favorite part about being at the fair is the comradery he makes with others.
“We are all kind of a family. We get to see the other vendors and fair personnel every year. So it’s like visiting an old friend,” Marion said.
Marion’s business also keeps it in the family. His employees include his children, cousins, and nieces.
“They get a good work ethic and the chance to make money – and they enjoy interacting with the people,” Marion said.
His niece worked at the cashier stand on opening day of the Coos County Fair. Fiona Skye Derrenger said her family works well together and she enjoys being part of the fair.
“I like meeting new people and eating good food,” she said. “And when I get off work I go and ride some of the rides.”
While it may seem like the fair rides and booths pop up like magic out of nowhere, food-vendor Marion said a lot of work goes into it.
It took him two weeks, working every day, to prepare for the event. It also took a week on-site preparing the set up for his thai food booth, Lebanese food booth with gyros and falafels – and his traditional fair food booths offering ice cream, cotton candy, monster burgers, Coney fries and giant corn dogs.
“It’s a good sized restaurant,” he said.
On the morning of opening day, Marion had 30 cases of potatoes and each weighed 50 pounds. The whopping 1,500 pounds of potatoes would be transformed into Coney fries over the course of the week.
The family-business owner said he hopes the younger generation will keep his fair booths running long into the future, “so dad can retire.”
Marion’s booths are just a small sample of the many offerings at the Coos County Fair this year.
All kinds of cuisines can be found throughout the carnival and fairgrounds. New spins on old traditional fair foods can also be spotted – including a flaming hot Cheetos covered corn-on-the-cob, and a booth for bacon-lovers that offers a grilled cheesy pastrami bacon burger patty melt. That’s a mouthful.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In