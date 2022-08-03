Grilling it up
Buy Now

Lee Marion cooks up some food at his food booth at the Coos County Fair.

 Breeana Laughlin

Chicken teriyaki and orange chicken might not be the first foods that come to mind when it comes to the fair, but Lee Marion said out of the four different food booths he owns, this booth is his most popular.

It is also the longest running.

0
0
0
0
0


The World's Latest E-Edition

Online Poll

Are you worried Monkeypox will spread throughout Oregon like what's happening in California?

You voted:

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments