Alive After Five kicks off Friday, May 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. in Old Town Bandon. Discover unique gifts, refreshments and deals as Bandon celebrates a return to summer. Those looking to sip and stroll may purchase commemorative glasses for $10 at the Boardwalk Picnic Shelter from 5 - 6:30 p.m., along with a map of participating merchants.
After a two-year hiatus, Old Town merchants are eager to showcase their curated collections all summer long with Bandon’s Alive After Five happening every third Friday of the month from May through October.
All proceeds from this event go to support the Greater Bandon Association’s community programming efforts.
