Patient health records are not something people usually think about – until they need them. Then, there’s a team of employees at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center ready to help.
One of those people is Alicia Coffey, who works as a health information management specialist II. Alicia was chosen as the SCHHC non-clinical Employee of the Month for May.
Alicia joined the HIM department in December 2017 as a health information technician. Since then, she has progressed her knowledge and positions in the department. In December 2020, she was promoted to HIM specialist I, then in September 2021, promoted to her current position.
“Alicia is the heart of our HIM team,” stated her nomination. “She is patient, kind and always willing to teach others. When the HIM department is short-staffed, Alicia rises to the occasion and consistently chooses to take on more, ensuring that patient care is always first and that each employee and/or patient feels that they received professional, quality assistance at SCHHC.”
In addition, Alicia is knowledgeable about processes, workflows and best practices, sharing her knowledge when asked as well as providing input for changes to update workflow practices for more efficiency.
“Alicia is the calm in the storm, always polite, a great problem-solver. She is a valuable asset to our HIM team,” the nomination concluded.
Some of Alicia’s duties include discharge analysis (making sure all the records that need to be in a patient’s file are there, signed and dated), working with the coding team to make sure everything is listed on a patient’s chart so the hospital can bill correctly, and processing provider and patient requests for records, among other duties.
“We tend to get a lot of things dropped on our desks that no one else knows what to do with,” Alicia said of her job. “I like that aspect of it because it requires investigation. I also like talking to patients.”
“I like the people I work with,” she added.
Alicia is originally from Portland and has lived on the South Coast for about 25 years. Her family moved to the Port Orford area when she was a teenager and she graduated from Pacific High School.
Her previous jobs include working at Bandon Dunes Golf Resort for 13 years and following that at Umpqua Bank in Port Orford before it closed.
Alicia has a significant other who works as a commercial fisherman out of Port Orford and a 14-year-old son, Tirian, who was just promoted from eighth grade to high school, then immediately left on a much-anticipated trip to Washington, D.C.
In her spare time, Alicia likes to be outdoors – camping, hiking and going to the beach. She also enjoys road trips and is looking forward to camping in the Redwoods over Labor Day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In