BANDON — Bandon Public Library's Art Gallery will feature the work of Abstract Painters Jon Leach and Merv Cole, with Humbug Mountain Weavers and Spinners through the end of September in the library.
Painters Jon Leach and Merv Cole bring a collection of abstracts to Bandon Library Art Gallery in August. Working in both acrylic and watercolors, they are well-matched in their aesthetic, and equally strong in the execution of their ideas. In this collection, Merv Cole's colors are vivid, the brush strokes bold. His canvases crackle with energy. Jon Leach's paint is liquid; deep tones swim in pools from which brighter colors dreamily rise and recede. The work of both artists is brilliantly alive.
In the cases are works from Humbug Mountain Weavers and Spinners, who hand spin, dye, and weave textiles into wearable and wall art. Their group includes felters, knitters and other workers in fiber.