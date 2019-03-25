BANDON — An AARP driver's course will be offered in Bandon on Friday, April 12.
This driver's course offers people an important opportunity to learn how to drive more efficiently and safely.
The course contains up-to-date information about changes over time in people, their vehicles, roads, and driving laws. The content of this course can help boost safety awareness, refresh and improve driving skills, minimize crash risk, increase confidence, prolong mobility and maintain independence.
Completion of this one-day, six-hour driving refresher course can yield discounted auto insurance premiums for individuals 55 and older.
The course fee for AARP members is $15 or $20 for non-members, and is payable to AARP at the first class. Those attending are asked to bring their driver’s license and AARP card if they are a member.
Class runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Pacific View Senior Living, 1000 Sixth Ave. W in Bandon.
To register, call Norma Clemons at 541-254-4100.