BANDON — This driver's course offers people an important opportunity to learn how to drive more efficiently and safely.
The course contains up-to-date information about changes over time in ourselves, our vehicles, our roads, and our laws. The content of this course can help boost safety awareness, refresh and improve driving skills, minimize crash risk, increase confidence, prolong mobility, and maintain independence.
Completion of this one-day, six-hour driving refresher course can yield discounted auto insurance premiums for individuals 55 and older.
The course is fee for AARP members is $15 or $20 for non-members, and is payable to AARP at the first class. Please bring your driver’s license and AARP card if you are a member.
Class runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Pacific View Sr. Living, 1000 Sixth Ave., W in Bandon.
To register, call Norma Clemons at 541-254-4100.