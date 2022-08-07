The Coos County Assessor’s Office recently announced the start of the 2022 reappraisal of Coos County residential properties. Reappraisals are done to ensure the accuracy of the inventory in the assessor’s records and to check that assessment values are indicative of the market.
During August and September, the appraisal staff will continue reappraisals in the Coos Bay/North Bend area, working north toward Lakeside. Annually, a different portion of the county will be visited, with the entire county slated for re-appraisal over the next several years. Each year in March or April, the area to be reappraised will be announced in local papers and broadcast media.
