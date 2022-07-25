100 Strong

The 100 Strong Bandon organization donated $5,000 to Harbor Light Middle School to help cover the cost of electives in the school.

 Contributed photo

Members of 100 Strong Bandon recently donated $5,000 to the Bandon Educational Foundation – Harbor Lights Middle School Electives. HLMS 7th and 8th Grade students, instructors and Principal Becky Armistead created a list of new and engaging electives for the 2022-2023 school year.

Topping the list were wood shop and family and consumer sciences. (think modern day home ec.) While many members at the May meeting were surprised that wood shop was not currently being taught, Armistead was happy to note that wood shop is covered and will be made available through a partnership with Bandon High School Career and Technical Education.

