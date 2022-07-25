Members of 100 Strong Bandon recently donated $5,000 to the Bandon Educational Foundation – Harbor Lights Middle School Electives. HLMS 7th and 8th Grade students, instructors and Principal Becky Armistead created a list of new and engaging electives for the 2022-2023 school year.
Topping the list were wood shop and family and consumer sciences. (think modern day home ec.) While many members at the May meeting were surprised that wood shop was not currently being taught, Armistead was happy to note that wood shop is covered and will be made available through a partnership with Bandon High School Career and Technical Education.
By leveraging district funds and through generous donations, Harbor Lights Middle School will provide Family and Consumer Science classes starting next year. Cooking classes will be a featured component of FACS. Two ranges, a full-sized fridge/freezer combo, and a chest freezer have already been purchased. This class will also include meal planning, budgeting, shopping within a budget and shopping for healthy and nutritious items. In addition to cooking classes, basic sewing and mending will also be taught.
Other electives slated for next year's schedule include:
· Robotics (including competition level/advanced robotics)
· STEM (hands-on science, technology, engineering, and math projects)
· HMLS will continue their commitment to music with band and choir available for all students Grades 5-8.
Funding from 100 Strong Bandon will help with the purchase of other cooking essentials: pots, pans, utensils, etc., as well as food items needed for Bandon students to learn the basics of meal preparation. In addition to supporting FACS, 100 Strong Bandon funds will also be used to help sponsor gardening and STEM. HLMS would be happy to accept donations beginning August 7 of good quality gardening, kitchen and sewing items that can help defray the cost of purchasing needs.
100 Strong Bandon is a women’s giving circle. Quarterly, the members meet, select a 501(c)(3) charity that benefits Bandon area residents and make a tax-deductible donation of $50 or more directly to that charity. In addition, the charity selected by the group in the prior quarter presents a report on how they used the funds and thanks the donors.
Founders Julie Miller and MaryAnn Soukup are excited about the impact of the funds within the community and the idea of neighbors helping neighbors in this simple set-up. Approximately $60,000 has been donated in the past five years. The charities previously selected include Bandon Feeds the Hungry, Bandon Community Preschool, New Artists Productions, Friends of Bandon Parks, Kids’ HOPE Center, St John’s Medical Loan Closet and South Coast Hospice. In addition to financial support, Soukup noted that charities also have received volunteer manpower from the group to accomplish their goals.
There is no membership fee to join 100 Strong Bandon, and all funds raised go directly to charity. The group is open to women 18 years and older living in the Bandon area. Guests are welcome to attend; however, to nominate a charity or to vote, you must be a member. To sign up, go to http://bandon.com/100-strong-bandon-signup/ and complete the membership application.
The next meeting of 100 Strong Bandon will be Wednesday, August 17, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Julie Miller, co-founder, encourages all members to mark their calendars now and bring a friend. To find out more about the group, go to www.bandon.com/100-strong or come to the August meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In