COOS BAY — Local Bahá’ís are preparing to celebrate the bicentenary of the birth of the Báb, whose name means “gate,” or channel of grace from someone still veiled from the sight of men. Like John the Baptist prepared people for the coming of Christ, the Son of God — the Báb prepared people in His day for the coming of Bahá’u’lláh, The Glory of God.
Baha’is and their guests, worldwide, pay tribute to the One who initiated the Bahá’í dispensation, who revealed a Holy Book, who wrote over 500,000 tablets and prayers, who had thousands of followers, and who was martyred for His beliefs at an early age. The Coos County Bahá’í community invites the public to join festivities and attend a colorful film presentation about the life of the Báb at the Coos Bay Library, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. All are welcome to attend free of charge, and with no obligation.
You have free articles remaining.
For more information, or questions about our Holy Day event, call Kim Kimerling at 541-888-9119.