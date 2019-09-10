COOS BAY — For those looking for a fun, rewarding volunteer opportunity, Bay Area Hospital Auxiliary may be a good fit. Auxiliary members assist hospital personnel throughout the hospital by transporting patients in wheelchairs, delivering flowers, working in the gift shop, family waiting room, front desk, outpatient infusion and the emergency room and assisting with rehabilitation in the Stryker Joint Replacement Center and much more. By volunteering only one four-hour shift per week, those involved will help their community and the hospital by doing a valuable service.
Applications are available at Bay Area Hospital front desk, ER volunteer desk and OPI desk or by asking a blue-coated volunteer or online at: www.bayareahospital.org.