NORTH BEND — Celebrate the kids being back in school at a community ballroom dance Saturday, Sept. 14. Three local dance clubs will combine resources for the Back to School Ballroom Dance. The dance will commence at 7 p.m. at the Glasgow (North Bayside) Grange in North Bend with a beginner’s level Rumba dance lesson, taught by Maria Merriam of MarLo Dance Studio in Bandon.
Then at 8 p.m. a variety of dancing will kick off — foxtrot, waltz, swing, tango — with old time rock and roll and disco music that will play until the neighbors call the police to complain about the noise.
Everyone, young and old is welcome and no partner is necessary. Experienced or novice dancers, all are invited. This event is smoke- and alcohol-free. A suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for youth and students will cover the dance lesson, finger foods and the facility for the whole evening.
The Glasgow (North Bayside) Grange is located at 67575 East Bay Road in North Bend. At the north end of the McCullough Bridge, turn right on to East Bay Road. The grange is the large green building one-quarter of a mile on the left.
This dance is sponsored by the Bay Community Dance Club, USA Dance and the Bandon Dance Association. This is a great chance to learn more about all the dance opportunities on the South Coast.