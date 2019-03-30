CHARLESTON — There are some awesome activities available for your family with the South Slough Reserve, and you can start with great views of the bay at Millicoma Marsh. From 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, April 6 you can explore one of the best birding spots in Coos County with an interpreter, who will provide binoculars and spotting scopes. Registered participants will meet in the parking lot directly behind Millicoma Middle School on Fourth Avenue in Eastside. Millicoma Marsh birding will be limited to 15 participants. Don't forget to dress for the weather. This spring event is free, but you'll need to reserve a place.
The following Saturday, take your little ones, ages 1 to 5, to the South Slough Reserve on Seven Devils Road discover how a tree is home for many different animals. As a group, limited to 20, we will go on a tree walk, read some tree tales, build a nest and play some squirrel tag. Registration required, and cost is $2 per child. Tree walk will be held 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 13.
The from 1-2:15 p.m. Saturday, April 20 you are invited to watch one of the most critically acclaimed nature documentaries ever made. In the fourth episode of "Big Blue" you will get to watch the exploration of the amazing creatures that live in the vast open ocean. Big Blue will be shown on a big screen with an awesome sound system. The film showing is free and it will include fresh popcorn. Space is limited so you will need to reserve a place. All reservations can be made online at www.southsloughestuary.org.