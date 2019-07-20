COOS BAY — Three artists have been awarded top honors at Coos Art Museum’s 26th Annual Maritime Art Exhibition. “Best of Show” was awarded to Richard Boyer of Salt Lake City, Utah for his oil “Departure from Manhattan.” In a vote by the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay, William A. Selden of Coos Bay received the “Port Award” for his oil “Sunrise over Charleston Marina.” Don McMichael of North Bend received the “Directors’ Award” for his oil, “Narwhal in Ice.”
The “Directors’ Award” is selected through a vote by the Coos Art Museum Board of Directors.
The “Best of Show” juror and Featured Artist of the 26th Annual Maritime Art Exhibition is Calvin Liang of Corona, California. Calvin Liang was born in Canton, China and completed his education at the Shanghai Academy of Fine Arts. Moving to the United States in 1987, he began a successful career creating art for the entertainment and animation industries including Walt Disney and Nickelodeon. In 2002, he became a full-time fine artist. Liang is known for landscape and seascape painting using strong brushwork and a commanding color pallet.
This year’s “Peoples’ Choice Award” is yet to be determined. Visitors to the Museum will be able to vote for their favorite work through Labor Day, Sept. 2 at which time this important honor will be given to the work with the most votes. The 26th Annual Maritime Art Exhibition continues at Coos Art Museum until Sept. 28.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The Museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes, and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. on Saturday. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors, free to Museum members. Free to active duty military through the Blue Star Museum Program.