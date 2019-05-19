COQUILLE — Authors to sign new book; Bert Dunn to present slide show of Coquille’s history, newspaper digitization at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at the OSU Extension Building located at 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point.
Bert Dunn, one of three authors of "Coquille," a book published this spring by Arcadia Press, will narrate a slide show of historic photographs taken from the book. Dunn co-wrote Coquille with Andie Jensen and Yvonne-Cher Syke.
Following the slide show, Dunn and Jensen will sign books.
Photographs in the book, an addition to the Images of America series, came from individuals and from museums in Coquille, Bandon, Coos Bay, and Roseburg.
The book, which covers the development of Coquille from roughly 1880-1950, costs $21.99. At the book signing, Mary Barton, museum board member, will handle book sales.
One of the authors, Bert Dunn, was born in Myrtle Point at Mast Hospital and raised in Coquille. He recently retired from a career in the electric utility business and resides near Springfield. He has had a long term interest in Coquille area history.
His slide show will include information about working with the University of Oregon to digitize historic Coquille newspapers. The years 1883-1919 have been completed and placed online. The digitized newspapers are a “fabulous new genealogy resource,” Dunn said.
The second author, Andie Jensen, has written many books about the history of the south coast. His most recent book is "No Place Like Home: The Unincorporated Towns and Communities of Coos County, Oregon."
Yvone-Cher Skye, the third author, serves as Coquille Valley Museum’s director and board chair. She is active in the Sawdust Theatre.
The author event is sponsored by the Coquille Valley Genealogy Club. For more information, call 541-572-2596 or 541-572-2182.