BANDON — Sue DeMarinis will give an Author Talk on her recently released book, share slides with vintage photos at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at the Coos Bay Public Library, 525 Anderson Ave. and then again at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, at the Bandon Public Library's Sprague Community Room, 1204 11th St. SW in City Park.
The historic home DeMarinis purchased resulted in some research that lead to many of the fascinating parts in her book. Her book, “The Station Master’s Wife” is an historical fiction novel set in the 1880s through the 1920s. It features recognizable locations in Oregon, including Coos Bay and the Rogue Valley, and characters such as the inventor of the Curve Ball and a Coos Bay lumber baron who made his fortune rebuilding San Francisco after the earthquake of 1906.
Ashland, Oregon train depot’s original station master arrived with the rails in 1884 and promptly married the daughter of a local pioneer family from Jacksonville. Scandals started to be revealed soon after.
The arrival of the transcontinental railroad changed lives in this small isolated Southern Oregon town, but the station master’s wife would go through more changes than she ever could imagine.
This novel unfolds and continually reveals scandalous secrets mixed with actual historic events, all drawn from true stories documented in history. This fictional story is a tale woven between the truth and the suspicion of how it all connects.