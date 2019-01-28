COOS BAY — Writer Ann Vileisis will lecture at the Coos History Museum Tuesday, Feb. 5, in the next First Tuesday Lecture Talks with her program on Kitchen Literacy. The talk starts at 6:30 p.m. lasting about 45 minutes, followed by questions from the audience.
Vileisis is an independent scholar with an abiding interesting in environmental history. The American Society for Environmental History awarded her first book, "Discovering the Unknown Landscape: A History of America’s Wetlands" (Island Press, 1997) with the best environmental history of the year. She also received the best history by a non-academic historian by the prestigious American Historical Association. Vileisis's second book, "Kitchen Literacy: how we lost knowledge of where food comes from and why we need to get it back" (Island Press, 2008), explored the cultural history of how Americans’ thinking about food changed as the nation became increasingly urban. The book was a finalist for the Connecticut Book Award and has helped propel many thoughtful discussions about the burgeoning local foods movement.
Book sales and a signing will follow. The Coos History Museum exhibits and the museum store will be open with extended hours, open from 6-8:30 p.m. The First Tuesday Talk Lecture Series is sponsored by the Al Peirce Co., with additional support from The Mill Casino-Hotel. Cost for admission and to attend the First Tuesday Talk is $7 or free to paid members of Coos History Museum.
In her books, Vileisis seeks to explore nature and culture through history, offering insight to current issues and hope for the future. She has spoken at campuses and conferences throughout the country. She has also been involved in local environmental issues on Oregon’s South Coast, recognizing the importance of both working and public lands in helping to conserve habitat for salmon. She is also an avid home gardener.