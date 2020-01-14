COOS BAY — In observance of Women's History Month in March, The Dolphin Players in partnership with Zonta, will hold auditions for the award-winning play, "Seven," written by Paula Cizmar, Catherine Filloux, Gail Kriegel, Carol K. Mack, Ruth Margraff, Anna Deavere Smith, and Susan Yankowitz.
"Seven" is a collaboration of seven award-winning playwrights, based on interviews with internationally recognized women leaders, who have triumphed over enormous obstacles in their efforts to overcome human rights violations in their home countries.
"Seven" contains sensitive material, sometimes violent and sexual in nature. Candidates will be asked to read a passage from the play.
You have free articles remaining.
Auditions for the seven women's roles are to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave. in the historic Empire district.
There are roles for diverse races, cultures and ages. The play will be presented as Readers' Theater so memorization will be minimal. Dates for performances are March 6 through March 15.
For information go to thedolphinplayhouse.com or barbaraboothnixon@gmail.com.