Try 1 month for 99¢
Sawdusters to open 52nd season
Buy Now

Dirk Wrongly (Chris Heath) on left, and Vera Snipley (Nancy Wilson), right, co-conspire in a dastardly plot against Sunshine O'Day (Natasha Keller) in this year's Sawdust Theatre melodrama production.

 Amy Moss Strong, Bandon Western World

COQUILLE - Audition for the 2019's Sawdust Theatre's season will be held Jan. 27-29 at the theater, 120 N Adams in Coquille. The 2019 Melodrama: "The Great Milking Machine Caper" or "Catch the Chicken Thief!" 

Actors and actresses may audition 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 27, or 7-9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28.

Olio auditions will be held 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, also at the theater.

+1 
Sawdusters to open 52nd season
Buy Now

Sawduster olio dancers.

When the villain and his accompanying villainess come to Coquelle City in their escape from the law in San Francisco, he discovers that a dairy farmer has invented a milking machine that should improve the fortunes of the dairy industry in the Coquelle Valley. The fact that the farmer also has an innocent young daughter only adds to the villain’s interests! With a couple of somewhat flamboyant grandfathers and a starry-eyed hero thrown into the mix, what more can we ask for in this Sawdust Theatre home-grown melodrama?

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0