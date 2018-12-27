COQUILLE - Audition for the 2019's Sawdust Theatre's season will be held Jan. 27-29 at the theater, 120 N Adams in Coquille. The 2019 Melodrama: "The Great Milking Machine Caper" or "Catch the Chicken Thief!"
Actors and actresses may audition 1-3 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 27, or 7-9 p.m. Monday, Jan. 28.
Olio auditions will be held 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, also at the theater.
When the villain and his accompanying villainess come to Coquelle City in their escape from the law in San Francisco, he discovers that a dairy farmer has invented a milking machine that should improve the fortunes of the dairy industry in the Coquelle Valley. The fact that the farmer also has an innocent young daughter only adds to the villain’s interests! With a couple of somewhat flamboyant grandfathers and a starry-eyed hero thrown into the mix, what more can we ask for in this Sawdust Theatre home-grown melodrama?