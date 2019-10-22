COQUILLE — An audition for students kindergarten through 12th grade will be held for the Missoula Children's Theatre production of "Gulliver's Travels" will begin at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Coquille Valley Elmentary School cafeteria. Those auditioning should arrive at 3:45 p.m. and plan to stay for the full two hours. Some of the cast members will be asked to stay for a rehearsal immediately following the audition.
Approximately 50-60 roles are available for local students. All students, grades kindergarten through 12th grade from Coos County, are encouraged to audition. No advance preparation is necessary. Most students will rehearse approximately four hours each day, Monday through Friday. Performances are scheduled for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Sawdust Theatre.
"Gulliver's Travels" is part of the Missoula Children's Theatre's unique international touring project and is presented in Coquille by the CREATE Center with the help of the First Community Credit Union and Coquille Key Club.
For more information, call Dr. Nancy Keller at 541-290-8479.