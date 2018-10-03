NORTH BEND — Little Theatre on the Bay announces auditions for two upcoming productions in the 2018-2019 season.
"Avenue Q" The Musical is the 2004 Tony Award winner for best musical, with the book written by Coos Bay native Jeff Whitty. The LTOB production will be directed by Michael Pedder. This laugh-out-loud adult comedy-musical tells the timeless story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on Avenue Q. Still, the neighbors seem nice. There, he meets Kate, Lucy, Rod, Trekkie, superintendent Gary Coleman (yes, that Gary Coleman) and other new friends. Together, they struggle to find jobs, dates, and their ever-elusive purpose in life.
The cast will include live characters as well as unconcealed puppeteers and puppets. This is a production for mature audiences. Show dates will be Jan. 3-19, 2019.
Auditions for "Ring of Fire," a jukebox musical based on the music of Johnny Cash directed by Nels Martin will be held at the same time. The iconic songbook of Johnny Cash comes to life in this unique musical about struggle and success, love and faith, rowdiness and redemption, home and family. The Ring of Fire cast will consist of four male actors/singers and one female actress/singer. Ring of Fire performances will be Feb. 15-March 3, 2019.
Auditions for both will be an open call held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 and Sunday, Oct. 7, at The Liberty Theatre at 2100 Sherman Ave. in North Bend. Come prepared to sing 16-32 bars a capella, or those who have a media device to play their music are asked to bring that, which can then be plugged into the sound system. Auditions also will include readings from the script.
Audition packets are available to download at thelibertytheatre.org. Callbacks will be scheduled as necessary.