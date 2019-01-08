NORTH BEND — Interest in auditioning for Disney's "The Little Mermaid" Musical? Little Theatre on the Bay will have the opportunity to bring this amazing show to life in North Bend, at The Liberty Theater. LTOB organizers are committed to making it an experience that cast, crew and audiences won’t soon forget.
The outstanding audition experience for new and seasoned actors alike. Those considering a role should pay particular attention to the requirements and expectations set forth in audition packet, available online at http://thelibertytheatre.org. If you are under 18 years of age your parent or guardian must read and sign your completed audition form.
If you do not audition you cannot be considered for a role. Auditions begin promptly at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13th or Monday, Jan. 14th, at the theater. You are only required to attend one. Those who will audition should wear comfortable attire to dance in and be prepared to sing 16-32 bars (no longer than 30 seconds) acapella. Musical theater songs are preferred and music from the show is preferred. Bring complete audition package completed, listing all conflicts.
You must be available for all dress rehearsals and performances to be cast. Schedules are hectic, so please take the time to list ALL conflicts on the reverse of your audition form (this includes school and extracurricular spring activities/concerts). Conflicts are taken into consideration while casting. Do not leave out conflicts in hopes to increase your audition chances. Scheduled absences, family vacations, etc. are completely acceptable – just make sure you list them.
A rehearsal schedule will be created around conflicts as much as possible. Vocal rehearsal for principal roles will begin at the end of January; all other rehearsals will begin in February. Some choreography rehearsals will be on Saturdays.
A complete rehearsal schedule will be provided during the first cast reading. Still have questions? Call or text Michael Pedder at 541-637-9440.