COOS BAY — The Dolphin Playhouse is looking for performers, costumers and interested participants for the holiday presentation of “Cinderella: A British Style Panto," which will be performed weekends from Dec. 6-22.
The show is a traditional British holiday show which takes a well-known fairy tale and camps it up to over-the-top hilarity. There are seven roles for a mixed group as some roles for men are traditionally performed by women and the ugly stepsisters are usually portrayed by male actors. The tradition includes slapstick comedy and some freedom to improvise within the borders of the script. Some optional roles for children are also available.
Auditions will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, and Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Dolphin Playhouse, 580 Newmark Ave. in Coos Bay.
You have free articles remaining.
Anyone interested who cannot make those dates, should contact Peg Boots, co-director, at 651-295-7555.
For more information on British Panto, visit https://theatre-britain.com.