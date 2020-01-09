COOS BAY — The Artist Loft Gallery, downtown Coos Bay, will be hosting an art show for South Coast regional artists. The subject is Pets. Most people have them and love them. It's a simple theme with so many possibilities.
The show will be up March and April, and artists can submit up to three 2-dimensional or 3-dimensional works. Artists at any level, from beginner to professional, may submit. And being an open show, there is no jury process to get work in. As long as the work fits the gallery's liberal requirements, it will be displayed.
There will be a reception, cash prizes, a People's Choice award, ribbons and the first place winner will receive a one-month guest show at the Artist Loft Gallery.
To get a detailed entry form, either stop in at the gallery between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, located at 367 Anderson Ave. in Coos Bay or email a request to grwick@gmail.com.
The deadline to bring art in to the gallery is Saturday, Feb. 29.