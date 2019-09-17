COOS BAY — An Artist Studio Group with Pat Snyder, 2-D peer work group for adults of all skill levels, will begin at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25. The work group will meet until 3 p.m. two Wednesdays a month are scheduled for Oct. 9 and Oct. 23, Nov. 6 and Nov. 20, Dec. 4 and Dec. 18, and the final session will be Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020.
The group will work on their own project(s) alongside peers gleaning insight and inspiration from one another. Artist Studio Group is facilitated, not instructed by Pat Snyder. Any 2-D media (painting, drawing--including oil pastels--, printmaking, collage, papers, including found objects) is acceptable. Toxic mediums (oil, enamels, turps, alcohol, etc.) are not acceptable.
The work group will meet at Coos Art Museum, 235 Anderson Ave. downtown Coos Bay.
The workshop fee for all eight sessions is $75 to CAM members and $90 to non-members. Register online at www.coosart.org. For more information, call 541-267-3901 or email arted@coosart.org.