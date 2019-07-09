COOS BAY — The Artist Loft Gallery, an artist's cooperative, will showcase the art of new members at their next Artists' Reception. Works by Carollee Tucker and the late Terrance Rice, curated by his wife Jan, will be showcased. Jean Carter, the featured artist for July, will show her stunning dramatic photographs taken along the coast.
The reception is set for 2-4 p.m. Sunday, July 14 at the Artist Loft Gallery which is located at 367 Anderson Ave. in downtown Coos Bay. Wine and refreshments will be served.
For information about the Artist Loft Galley co-operative and events, visit www.theartistloftgallery.com.