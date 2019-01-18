COOS BAY — There is a lot happening at the Artist Loft Gallery, everything from watercolor to mixed media and mask making to reading poetry. Starting in January a new Mixed Media Workshop Series offers something different, a new way to have fun and ignite your creativity. Join Ilese Levitt for a mixed media journey into collage, paint, clay, tea, inks, wet-on-wet, dyes, objects and more. This series of classes will take you on a year long journey of mixed media art techniques and projects. You will learn about different mixed media supplies and tools. How to make your own supplies and where to find unique tools. Each technique demo class is followed with a project class where we put to use those skills you learned and the art pieces that you created.
These classes can be taken as stand-along classes, however you will get more from the series if you take them together. Individual classes are $35, plus all the supplies you will need. Sign up for two or more classes or bring a friend and it is only $30 for that class. All ages are welcome.
January Classes
Intro to Gel Plate Printing 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13 with Ilese Levitt.
Discover the addictive fun of monoprinting with a gel plate and creating stunning painted papers that you will use in collage, journals, cards and more. These beautiful papers will be used in a Collage Canvas in the next session. All supplies provided. Number of students 3-8. All ages and artistic levels welcome. Students younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Class fee $35 for single class; $30 for two or more classes.
Silk Scarf Painting 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 with Sharon Backues.
Painting silk is like painting with watercolors on steroids. It’s a blast painting small silk scarves, 6”x24” with easy to use dyes. You will go home with beautiful unique wearable art. Students should bring water color brushes. All other materials supplied. Limited to 5 students. Class fee $30.
Mixed Media Collage Canvas: Affirmations 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 27 with Ilese Levitt.
Use your painted papers, vintage book pages, stamps, inks, buttons, lace, and more to create a fun canvas with positive words to accompany you on your 2019 journey. Creative Kits available for purchase if you have not created your own painted papers. All supplies provided. Limited to 3-12 participants of all ages and artistic levels. Students younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Class fee: $35 for single class; $30 for two or more classes.
February Classes
Creating Interesting Backgrounds for Your Art & Journaling 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 with Ilese Levitt.
Expand your arsenal of art techniques as we explore what happens when you sprinkle salt, rice, sand, alcohol and and more on your painting. You will make your own stamps and mark making tools to create interesting textures with Gesso, plastic wrap, aluminum foil, and glue. You will go home with a stash of painted papers to use in our next project, the Mixed Media Masquerade Mask Madness workshop on Sunday, Feb. 24. All materials supplied. Open to 3-8 students. All ages and artistic levels welcome. Students younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Class fee: $35 for single class; $30 for two or more classes.
Coq au vin: A Little Wine with your Chicken 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Feb 17 with Cherie Cloudt.
You will have a blast painting a colorful chicken on canvas. All supplies provided along with a glass of wine and light refreshments. For adults only, minimum 3 to maximum of 8. Class fee $40.
Watercolor Class 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 with Sharon Backues.
This exploration of watercolor is perfect for beginners and intermediate level students. Bring watercolor brushes, watercolor paints, drawing board, tape, a container for water and 140# watercolor paper. Class limited to 5. Class fee $30.
Mixed Media Masquerade Mask Madness 11:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24 with Tricia Hayden and Ilese Levit.
Start the party early with a creative adventure constructing a wild and wearable masks. Bring your painted papers stash from previous classes or you can purchase Creativity Kits. All other materials provided. Minimum number of 3 and maximum of 12 students. All ages and artistic levels welcome. Students younger than 14 must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments included. Class fee $60.