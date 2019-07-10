COOS BAY — Celebrate the life and works of artist Stan Fullerton starting at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14th at Black Market Gourmet.
Fullerton was a Bay Area artist and iconoclast whose colorful expressionist paintings frequently targeted favorite foils, including religious and political authorities.
Satire has a long history in the arts and was central to the counterculture movements of the 1950s and 1960s. Fullerton, a student of George Grosz with several New York exhibitions to his credit, was an active member of the arts/literary scene of San Francisco. Considered a satirical master until he dropped out of the counterculture scene, he left the art world but continued to make art.
The highly personal images of Fullerton's bright canvases may be interpreted in as many ways as there are points of view.
Fullerton and his wife Gail had resided in the Oregon Bay Area since the 1990's.
This show will include pieces from his private collections and his estate. The mediums will include dry point prints and oils. There also will be a collection of unframed prints in addition to framed work and many pieces will be for sale.
The Allegany fiddling kids, that Fullerton admired, will perform during the art reception. Black Market Gourmet will provide noshies to enjoy as well.
At 3 p.m. there will be a time for sharing memories.
The show will remain at Black Market Gourmet, located at 495 Central Ave. downtown Coos Bay through the month of August.